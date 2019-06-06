80% of Chinese consumers’ unplanned shopping comes from social e-commerce

Chinese social e-commerce companies have been growing at a compound annual growth rate of 100.6%. Their penetration rate has increased to 11.9%. 80% of internet shoppers are using social e-commerce channels. The penetration rate of group shopping consumers has reached the highest at 57%.

Compared with the traditional model, the essence of social e-commerce is to leverage the role of individuals in the sales process. Through the decentralization of customers and services, it has better ad...