China consumer retail sales grew by 8% from Jan to Apr in 2019; 23.7% online

In April 2019, China’s total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 3,058.6 billion yuan (US$442.82 bn), up by 7.2% year-on-year nominal growth rate (excluding the real increase of 5.1 percent in price factors，the follows are nominal growth rates). The retail sales of the enterprises (units) above designated size reached 1,112 billion yuan (US$160.99 bn), up by 2.0%.

From January to April in 2019, the total retail sales of social consumer goods in China reached 12,837.6 billion yuan (US$1,858.61 bn), up by 8.0% year-on-year. The retail sales of the enterprises (units) above designated size reached 4,621.2 billion yuan (US$669.05 bn), up by 3.5%.

In terms of different areas, from April, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 2,625.9 billion yuan (US$380.17 bn), up by 7.1% year-on-year; in rural areas, it was 432.7 billion yuan (US$62.65 bn), up by 7.8% year-on-year.

From January to April, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 10,966.1 billion yuan (US$1,587.66 bn), up by 7.9% year-on-year; in rural areas, it was 1,871.5 billion yuan (US$270.95 bn), up by 8.9% year-on-year.

In terms of different consumption patterns, from April, the catering services gained 328.1 billion yuan, up by 8.5% year-on-year. The retail sales of goods increased by 2,730.5 billion yuan, up by 7.0%. From January to April, the catering services gained 1,392.5 billion yuan, up by 9.3% year-on-year. The retail sales of goods earned 11,445.1 billion yuan, up by 7.9%.

From January to April in 2019, China’s online retail sales of goods and services was 3,043.9 billion yuan (US$440.69 bn), accounting for 23.7% of total retail sales and an increase of 17.8% year-on-year.

The online retail sales of physical goods were 2,393.3 billion yuan (US$346.5 bn), increased 22.2%, accounting for 18.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods; food, clothing and other commodities went up by 26.7%, 23.7%, and 21.2% respectively.

