China overtook the U.S. as the largest smart speaker market in Q1 2019

China smart speaker market reached 10.6 million units with 51% market share by growing nearly 500% year-on-year in Q1 2019, becoming the largest smart speaker market according to data from Canalys.

China overtakes the U.S. where 5.0 million smart speaker units were shipped during Q1 2019. The global smart speaker market has reached 20.7 million units, currently led by China with 51% share and the US with 24% in Q1 2019.

The competitive landscape inside China has shifted significantly....