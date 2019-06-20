China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Consumers / 31% of China’s FMCG to be sold online by 2025

31% of China’s FMCG to be sold online by 2025

By

By 2025, 31% of fast-moving consumer goods on China’s mainland will be sold through online channels, more than double that in 2018, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

Online sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) grew by 20.3% globally in 2018 and now represent 5.1% of grocery sales worldwide, according to new Kantar Worldpanel data. Growth was spurred by the US and China’s Mainland, which together represent 84% of the growth in global e-commerce thanks to the success of Amazon, Alibaba,...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Subscribe to E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.