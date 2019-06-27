China search engine revenues to reach US$23 bn in 2019

The revenues of Chinese search engine companies were estimated to reach 135.76 billion yuan (US$19.74 bn) in 2018, with an increase of 20.8% YoY according to iResearch.

China’s search engine companies revenue is estimated to reach 158.08 billion yuan (US$22.98 bn) in 2019 and 183.17 billion yuan (US$26.63 bn) next year.

Newsfeed advertising has become another revenue driver for China’s search engines in recent years. Check out top newsfeed advertising platforms in China here.

iResearch forecasts that the growth-driving effect of news feed advertising on the revenue of search engine companies will be increasingly obvious in the following two to three years.

China is to see internet advertising market exceed over US$90 billion by 2019, over 80% of which is from mobile advertising. The US$36.02 billion native advertising market accounted for nearly 50% of the total in 2018.

71% of digital ad spending in China will be traded programmatically by 2019. The internet giants BAT controlled around 80% of programmatic buying.

