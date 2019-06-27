China retail sales of consumer goods exceed US$479B in May 2019, up 8.6%

In May 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 3,295.6 billion yuan (US$479.15 bn), up by 8.6 percent year-on-year (nominal growth rate. The real growth rate was 6.4 percent) according to National Bureau of Statistics of China. The retail sales of consumer goods of units above-designated size were 1,169.4 billion yuan (US$170.02 bn), increased 5.1 percent.

In terms of different areas, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 2,830.4 billion yuan (US$411.51 bn) in May 2019, up by 8.5% year-on-year, compared with rural areas of 465.2 billion yuan (US$67.64 bn), up by 9.0 percent year-on-year.

The catering services in May gained 363.1 billion yuan (US$52.79 bn), up by 9.4 percent, year-on-year. The retail sales of goods gained 2,932.4 billion yuan (US$426.34 bn), up by 8.5 percent.

From January to May 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 16,133.2 billion yuan (US$2,345.61 bn), up by 8.1 percent year-on-year. The retail sales of consumer goods of units above designated size were 5,792.4 billion yuan (US$842.16 bn), increased 3.9 percent.

China Retail Sales from January to May 2019

From January to May, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 13,796.5 billion yuan (US$2,005.87 bn), up by 8.0 percent year-on-year; in rural areas, it was 2,336.7 billion yuan (US$339.73 bn), up by 8.9 percent.

In terms of different consumption patterns, From January to May, the catering services gained 1,755.6 billion yuan (US$255.25 bn), up by 9.3 percent year-on-year; the retail sales of goods gained 14,377.5 billion yuan (US$2,090.34 bn), up by 8.0 percent.

From January to May 2019, the national online retail sales of goods and services was 3,864.1 billion yuan (US$561.8 bn), increased 17.8 percent year-on-year.

The online retail sales of physical goods were 3,041.5 billion yuan (US$442.2 bn), increased by 21.7 percent, accounting for 18.9 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods. Online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing, and other commodities went up by 28.5, 21.2 and 21.2 percent respectively.

