China online retail sales grew by 17.8% in the first half of 2019

In the first half of 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 19,521.0 billion yuan (US$2,842.3 bn), up by 8.4% year on year, or 0.1 percentage point faster than that of the first quarter according to National Bureau of Statistics of China.

In June 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 3,387.8 billion yuan (US$493.27 bn), a year-on-year growth of 9.8 percent, 1.2 percentage points faster than that of the previous month, or up by 0.96% month on month.

In the first half, analyzed by different areas, the retail sales in urban areas reached 16,692.4 billion yuan, up by 8.3% year-on-year, and the retail sales in rural areas stood at 2,828.6 billion yuan, up by 9.1%.

Grouped by consumption patterns, the income of catering was 2,127.9 billion yuan, up by 9.4%; and the retail sales of goods were 17,393.0 billion yuan, up by 8.3%. Upgraded consumer goods grew fast. The retail sales of enterprises above the designated size of cosmetics grew by 13.2% year on year, 4.8 percentage points faster than that of the total retail sales of consumer goods.

In the first half of 2019, the online retail sales in China reached 4,816.1 billion yuan (US$701.24 bn), a year-on-year growth of 17.8%, 2.5 percentage points faster than the first quarter.

Specifically, the online retail sales of physical goods were 3,816.5 billion yuan, up by 21.6 percent, accounting for 19.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods, or 1.4 percentage points higher than that of the first quarter.

