China smartphone market share, shipments in Q2 2019

Smartphone shipments in China remained at 98 million units in the second quarter of 2019, down 6% from the same period last year according to data from IDC. This was better than expectations of a 9% contraction.

In only one and a half months, Huawei was able to further strengthen its position in China and grab market share from other players in China. Its success was not only because it brought much of its overseas teams back to China to focus on local distribution, but also because of its strong brand image in the country,

said Will Wong, Research Manager for Client Devices at IDC Asia/Pacific.

Huawei smartphone in Q2 2019

Since late May, Huawei’s overseas smartphone sales were hampered. But in the domestic market, the company leveraged its existing strengths to drive its local market share to a new high. It continued to increase its penetration and influence in tier 4-6 cities with new agents and additional manpower. Its P30 series and the Honor 20 series also launched in June, supported by strong imaging capabilities and by the good word-of-mouth accumulated over previous generations of products.

Huawei surprised everyone and grew its global smartphone shipments by 8 percent annually from 54.2 million during Q2 2018 to 58.7 million in Q2 2019 according to Strategy Analytics.

Huawei’s market share of total active devices in Q2 2019 increased to 21.63% from 17% a year ago according to QuestMobile.

Vivo, Oppo smartphone in Q2 2019

Vivo’s shipments declined during the quarter, as no new flagships were released. But the vendor strengthened its portfolio in the X series as well as the new S series. Channel coverage expanded for the Z series, which was originally launched for the online market, but now adds to the vendor’s portfolio in the mainstream segment along with the Y series.

OPPO’s A9 model did well in the mainstream segment, and the new Reno series does a better job than its preceding R series in covering a range of prices in the mid-to-high end. But due to the success of Huawei’s nova series in tier 4-6 markets, the new Reno series failed to be as successful as the R15 in the same period last year.

Xiaomi smartphone in Q2 2019

Xiaomi was hampered by both internal organizational changes as well as timing differences in its flagship product, which launched a quarter earlier this year. Xiaomi’s challenges in China include transitioning to new products and managing its offline channels.

Apple’s iPhone in Q2 2019

Multiple rounds of price adjustments and promotions during the June online shopping period helped Apple’s shipments in China in 2Q19. Its shipment declines thus narrowed from the previous quarter, with its market share being flat year on year. Apple’s smartphone active devices market share dropped to 23.5% in Q2 2019.

Samsung smartphone shipments reached 700 thousand units in China in Q2 2019, accounting for 0.7% market share according to data from Strategy Analytics.

Global Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2019

Global smartphone shipments fell 3 percent annually to reach 341 million units in the second quarter of 2019 according to Strategy Analytics. Global smartphone shipments continue to stabilize. Samsung maintained first position with 22 percent global smartphone market share, Huawei surprised with 17 percent, while Apple held 11 percent market share in third place.

iPhone user loyalty down in Q2 2019