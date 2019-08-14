Apple’s smartphone active devices market share dropped to 23.5% in Q2 2019

The combined market share of the top four Chinese mobile brands' active devices, including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, further grew to 65.7% in Q2 2019, according to data from QuestMobile.

Huawei's market share increased to 21.63% from 17% a year ago while Apple's share dropped to 23.51% from 25.5%. The loyalty of iPhone fans dropped slightly with more iOS users (46% of those changing phones) switching to Android compared to 43.2% a year ago. Huawei's P30 series are the top choice...