China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Technology / Apple’s smartphone active devices market share dropped to 23.5% in Q2 2019

Apple’s smartphone active devices market share dropped to 23.5% in Q2 2019

By

The combined market share of the top four Chinese mobile brands' active devices, including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, further grew to 65.7% in Q2 2019, according to data from QuestMobile.

Huawei's market share increased to 21.63% from 17% a year ago while Apple's share dropped to 23.51% from 25.5%. The loyalty of iPhone fans dropped slightly with more iOS users (46% of those changing phones) switching to Android compared to 43.2% a year ago. Huawei's P30 series are the top choice...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Sign Up E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.