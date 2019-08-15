Discount retailer Vipshop active customers up 11% to 33.1 million in Q2 2019

Vipshop’s total net revenue for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 9.7% year over year to RMB22.7 billion (US$3.3 billion) from RMB20.7 billion in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers, according to its official financial results.

Vipshop GMV for Q2 2019 increased by 11% year over year to RMB35.1 billion from RMB31.6 billion in Q2 2018.

The number of Vipshop active customers for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 11% year over year to 33.1 million from 29.8 million in Q2 2018. Total orders increased by 33% year over year to 147.8 million from 111.3 million in Q2 2018.

Vipshop gross profit for Q2 2019 increased by 25.9% year over year to RMB5.1 billion (US$741.3 million) from RMB4.0 billion in Q2 2018. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 22.4% from 19.5%.

Total operating expenses Q2 2019 were RMB4.2 billion (US$612.5 million), as compared with RMB3.9 billion Q2 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses Q2 2019 decreased to 18.5% from 18.9% Q2 2018.

Fulfillment expenses Q2 2019 were RMB2.2 billion (US$320.3 million), as compared with RMB1.9 billion Q2 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses Q2 2019 were 9.7%, as compared with 9.1% Q2 2018, primarily attributable to a write-down of RMB275.5 million related to the Zhaoqing warehouse due to land subsidence during construction. Excluding the write-down, fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total net revenue for the quarter were 8.5%.

Marketing expenses Q2 2019 decreased to RMB877.6 million (US$127.8 million) from RMB899.6 million Q2 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses Q2 2019 decreased to 3.9% from 4.3% Q2 2018.

Technology and content expenses in Q2 2019 decreased to RMB422.3 million (US$61.5 million) from RMB510.6 million Q2 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology, and content expenses Q2 2019 decreased to 1.9% from 2.5% Q2 2018.

General and administrative expenses Q2 2019 were RMB706.3 million (US$102.9 million), as compared with RMB615.2 million Q2 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses Q2 2019 were 3.1%, as compared with 3.0% Q2 2018.

Income from operations in Q2 2019 increased by 141.2% year over year to RMB965.4 million (US$140.6 million) from RMB400.3 million Q2 2018. Operating margin Q2 2019 increased to 4.2% from 1.9% Q2 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations Q2 2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, increased by 97.6% year over year to RMB1.2 billion (US$171.2 million) from RMB594.8 million Q2 2018. Non-GAAP operating income margin Q2 2019 increased to 5.2% from 2.9% Q2 2018.

Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders in Q2 2019 increased by 19.3% year over year to RMB813.5 million (US$118.5 million) from RMB681.6 million Q2 2018. Net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders Q2 2019 increased to 3.6% from 3.3% Q2 2018. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS Q2 2019 increased to RMB1.21(US$0.18) from RMB0.99 Q2 2018.

Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders in Q2 2019 increased to 4.7% from 2.8% in Q2 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS in Q2 2019 increased to RMB1.58(US$0.23) from RMB0.84 in Q2 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 673,241,463.

For the third quarter of 2019, Vipshop expects its total net revenue to be between RMB17.8 billion and RMB18.7 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0% to 5%.

