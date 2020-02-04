Looking into Taobao Light Store with Starbucks

If you open mobile Taobao and search "Starbucks", you may see a new page completely different from before.

In the past, when users search an established brand, the corresponding result would be the flagship store. The link to the flagship store will be displayed on the top of the page, with other various relevant goods from different shops listed below.

But since a year ago when users search "Starbucks", instead of its flagship store, its official mini-program "Starbucks China" will appear...