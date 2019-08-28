China Internet Watch

China internet users profile in H1 2019

The monthly online users on PC was 502 million in June 2019, 2 million less from May 2019 according to data from iResearch.

The number of China internet users above 30 years old grew slightly while the age groups under 30 y-o saw decreased number of users. Over half of China's internet users received degree education or higher.

Top provinces with the most internet users are Guangdong, Shandong, Jiangsu, Henan, and Hebei. Tier-4 and lower-tier cities account for over one-third (37....

