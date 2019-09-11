China Internet Watch

Ad spending in China dropped 8.8% in first half of 2019

The total rate card ad spending in China declined by 8.8% YoY in the first half of 2019  (H1 2019) according to CTR. Traditional media lost 12.8% of ad revenueS from a year ago. Only food and transportation of the top 10 industries increased their ad spending.
Ad Spending Change by Quarter 2016-Q2 2019
Ad spending in China started declining since Q3 2018.

 
Ad Spending in China by Media Type in H1 2019

The rate card TV ad spending dropped 12.4% and radio declined by 9.7%. TV ...

