Sneaker trading exchange? how some were sold x10 price in China

Recently, "Investing in sneakers" has become a trend, it is said that selling sneakers can bring money more easily and quickly than selling houses. And, "a post-95 young man bought a house in Hangzhou by investing in sneakers" became a trending topic on Weibo.
However, recently, a young man in Nanjing lost a lot of money in his gold-digging in sneakers.
In mid-August, Lu, a student in Nanjing reported to the local Qilin police station, claiming that he had been scammed up to 380,000 yuan (...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.