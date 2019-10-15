Sneaker trading exchange? how some were sold x10 price in China

Recently, "Investing in sneakers" has become a trend, it is said that selling sneakers can bring money more easily and quickly than selling houses. And, "a post-95 young man bought a house in Hangzhou by investing in sneakers" became a trending topic on Weibo.

However, recently, a young man in Nanjing lost a lot of money in his gold-digging in sneakers.

In mid-August, Lu, a student in Nanjing reported to the local Qilin police station, claiming that he had been scammed up to 380,000 yuan (...