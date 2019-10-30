China Internet Watch

How Taobao uses search and content to cultivate social e-commerce

Taobao launched its own Hot Search List function in September. It's currently only available to 50% of the users, the Hot Search List appears when users click the search bar on the main page.

Hot Search items on the list appear to be phrases edited manually rather than product keywords. Though it looks like Weibo's Hot Search, the topics are not generated by keyword searches. For example, not many users will use the tag #BoXiaoYiJun# (name of a Chinese celebrity) to search for products, whic...

