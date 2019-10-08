Outbound traveler insights for National Day Golden Week 2019

As Alipay accelerates its footprint across the globe, Chinese consumers’ overseas spending through the app continues to increase during China’s National Day Golden Week period, compared to the same period last year. Global in-store transaction volume this year grew by 10% YoY. The average total spends per user increased by 15% to about RMB 2,500 (about US$350).
China’s domestic attractions saw about 782 million visits during the National Day holiday, up 7.8% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Tourists’ spending during the holiday reached nearly 650 billion yuan ($91 billion), an increase of 8.47% from the previous year.
Top 10 Golden Week destinations by Alipay transaction volume
Japan topped the list of top 10 Golden Week destinations by Alipay transaction volume for the first time, with Thailand ranked #2. Cambodia and the Philippines joined the top 10 list for the first time, with large numbers of merchants now accepting Alipay in these two destinations.
Top 10 Golden Week destinations by transaction volume
2019
2018
Japan
1
Thailand
Thailand
2
Japan
Republic of Korea
3
Republic of Korea
Malaysia
4
Malaysia
Australia
5
Australia
Singapore
6
Singapore
The Philippines
7
France
Canada
8
United States
Cambodia
9
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
10
Canada
Emerging destinations in Chinese Golden Week 2019
Emerging destinations saw some of the fastest growth in Alipay use compared to the previous year, the Philippines experienced 26 times the volume of transactions this year than in 2018, thanks to the mass rollout of Alipay to local merchants over the last 12 months.
