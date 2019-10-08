Outbound traveler insights for National Day Golden Week 2019

As Alipay accelerates its footprint across the globe, Chinese consumers’ overseas spending through the app continues to increase during China’s National Day Golden Week period, compared to the same period last year. Global in-store transaction volume this year grew by 10% YoY. The average total spends per user increased by 15% to about RMB 2,500 (about US$350).

China’s domestic attractions saw about 782 million visits during the National Day holiday, up 7.8% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Tourists’ spending during the holiday reached nearly 650 billion yuan ($91 billion), an increase of 8.47% from the previous year.

Top 10 Golden Week destinations by Alipay transaction volume

Japan topped the list of top 10 Golden Week destinations by Alipay transaction volume for the first time, with Thailand ranked #2. Cambodia and the Philippines joined the top 10 list for the first time, with large numbers of merchants now accepting Alipay in these two destinations.

Top 10 Golden Week destinations by transaction volume 2019 2018 Japan 1 Thailand Thailand 2 Japan Republic of Korea 3 Republic of Korea Malaysia 4 Malaysia Australia 5 Australia Singapore 6 Singapore The Philippines 7 France Canada 8 United States Cambodia 9 United Kingdom United Kingdom 10 Canada

Emerging destinations in Chinese Golden Week 2019

Emerging destinations saw some of the fastest growth in Alipay use compared to the previous year, the Philippines experienced 26 times the volume of transactions this year than in 2018, thanks to the mass rollout of Alipay to local merchants over the last 12 months.

🔒 Login to read the full content. Or, subscribe here.