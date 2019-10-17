China’s consumption trends from National Day Golden Week 2019

During the National Day Golden Week (October 1-7) this year, online consumption is showing trends towards refinement, efficiency, and intelligence. Traveling is still the main way people spend their holidays. Overall, both consumption and tourism have shown trends of reshoring from abroad to domestic market and expansion from the first- and second-tier cities to the low-tier cities.

Conspicuous consumption is increasingly popular among Chinese. Data from Tmall shows that from October 1st to 3rd, compared to the same period last year, the sales of aromatic essential oils increased by 239.64%, perfumes by 50.59%, men’s makeup by 69.91%, sunscreens by 79.30% and makeup travel sets increased by 43.49%.

On the eve of the Golden Week, the sales of medical masks for sunburn repair and moisturizing on the Tmall’s healthcare platform showed a 510% increase compared to last year.

Foods and drinks is an ever-lasting theme for holidays in China. Consumers want to eat fresh food conveniently. In the first three days of the Golden Week, the sales of steaks increased by 60%, low-temperature milk by 191.39%, instant food and instant rice by 40.69% and 54.78% respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Tmall Supermarket’s data shows that from October 1st to 3rd, the number of people participated in the flash sale of Maotai (arguably the most famous Chinese liquor) reached 3 million. The sales of liquor increased by 12 times compared to last year. The total turnover of Tmall Supermarket increased by 40% compared to last year.

Hema, the new benchmark for retail, has opened 171 stores in 22 cities across the country. In the first three days of the Golden Week, the average daily sales of Hema stores across the country increased by 22% compared to normal days. In Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhou, the increase was 17.5%; and in second- and third-tier cities, the increase was close to 30%.

Many people who do not want to travel and see crowds of people have chosen to spend their time shopping and eating in Hema stores. According to data from Hema, in-store consumption in the first three days of the Golden Week increased by nearly 30%. The top ten best-selling products were all seafood. The sales of king crabs increased by 3,000%, compared to the same period last year, and over 40,000 Yangcheng Lake hairy crabs were sold.

Home living has become increasingly intelligent. From October 1st to 3rd, on Tmall, the sales of indoor fresh air systems increased by 111%, electric curtains by 168%, home security cameras by 84%, robot cleaners by 17 times and electric mops and brooms by 23 times, compared to the same period last year.

Login below or subscribe here to read the full article.