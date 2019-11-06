Short video app Kuaishou expanding beyond entertainment

On October 17th, Kuaishou (Kwai) Big Data Research Institute released the “2019 Kuaishou Education Ecosystem Report”, which systematically reviewed Kuaishou’s education ecosystem for the first time.

The report shows that Kwai’s platform has generated as many as 200 million educational short videos so far. The average number of daily views has exceeded 2.2 billion, and the average number of daily “likes” has exceeded 60 million.

The revenues of China’s short video market grew by over 7 times to 46.7 billion yuan (US$6.6 bn) in 2018. It’s expected to continue the fast growth and exceed 100 billion yuan (US$14.16 bn) in 2019. TikTok (Douyin) and Kwai (Kuaishou) are the two leading short video platforms in China.

Short video has become a critical driver for e-commerce in China.

It is worth mentioning that there are now over 990,000 creators of educational videos on Kuaishou, more than doubled compared to last year. The educational live streaming platform now has over 100 million daily audiences. They contribute a daily average total viewing time equivalent to about 734 years and leave an average of over 20 million comments daily.

This is indeed a surprising result for many people. In the field of education, there are few products that can built such a solid product infrastructure step-by-step, while covering such a large and geographically diverse population.

Moving in stealth mode, Kwai’s education ecosystem has become a major player impossible to overlook. Now, the entire online education industry is facing huge pressure and begin to embrace short videos.

There exist huge market demands in the four vertical fields of EQO (Essential-qualities-oriented) education, agriculture education, vocational education, and subject-oriented education.

The average daily views of short videos on EQO education has exceeded 1 billion, with over 3.6 million “likes”. The contents range from calligraphy, hand-painting, Chinese folk art, to life hack, dancing, and photography.

The average daily views of videos on vocational education have exceeded 900 million. The contents range from repair & maintenance, driving, to cooking and fashion design.

Learning is a common need of Kwai’s users. Their enthusiasm for learning is high no matter their genders nor ages:

Users under the age of 18 are not only interested in contents related to their school subjects, but also in computer science, anime hand-painting and gymnastics;

users aged 18-30 prefer photography; users from 30 to 45 years old love agricultural machinery, calligraphy and saxophone;

users from 45 to 60 years old focus more on investing and planting flowers; users over 60 years old like tea, chess and folk art.

