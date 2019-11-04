Alibaba business highlights in Q3 2019

Alibaba’s Income from operations was RMB20,364 million (US$2,849 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measurement, increased 39% year-over-year to RMB37,101 million (US$5,191 million).

Alibaba’s Adjusted EBITA for core commerce was RMB38,574 million (US$5,397 million), an increase of 29% year-over-year.

Alibaba’s marketplace-based core commerce adjusted EBITA, a non-GAAP measurement, increased 28% year-over-year to RMB45,610 million (US$6,381 million).

Annual active consumers on China retail marketplaces reached 693 million, an increase of 19 million from the 12-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Alibaba’s Mobile MAUs on China retail marketplaces reached 785 million in September 2019, an increase of 30 million over June 2019. Revenue was RMB119,017 million (US$16,651 million), an increase of 40% year-over-year.

Alibaba’s Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB72,540 million (US$10,149 million), and net income was RMB70,748 million (US$9,898 million), which included a significant one-time gain recognized upon the receipt of the 33% equity interest in Ant Financial.

Excluding this one-time gain of RMB69.2 billion (US$9.7 billion) and certain other items, non-GAAP net income was RMB32,750 million (US$4,582 million), an increase of 40% year-over-year.

A reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income is included at the end of this results announcement Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB27.51 (US$3.85) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB13.10 (US$1.83), an increase of 36% year-over-year.

Alibaba’s Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,326 million (US$6,621 million) and nonGAAP free cash flow was RMB30,488 million (US$4,265 million).

Cloud computing revenue grew 64% year-over-year to RMB9,291 million (US$1,300 million) during the September 2019 quarter, primarily driven by an increase in average revenue per customer.

Alibaba Cloud serves customers from a broad range of traditional industries beyond the Internet and media industries.

As of August 2019, 59% of companies listed in China are customers of Alibaba Cloud. The adoption of cloud services in China’s public sector and traditional industries are driven not only by demand for cost-effective IT solutions but also by the transformation of business models and processes through digitization of customer insight, inventory, workflow, resource planning, and other aspects.

In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,326 million (US$6,621 million), an increase of 51% compared to RMB31,407 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, in Q3 2019 increased by 90% to RMB30,488 million (US$4,265 million), from RMB16,033 million in Q3 2018, which was primarily due to its robust profitability growth as well as the timing of capital expenditure spending and licensed copyright acquisition.

