China outbound tourism insights 2019

The number of international flight routes in China grew to 849 in 2018 from 381 in 2012. China saw passenger traffic on international routes growing at about 15% in 2018 to 63.7 million person-trips.

China’s outbound tourism OTA market is expected to reach 91.5 billion yuan in 2019 and 110 billion yuan in 2020.

Close to one third (29%) of China outbound travelers are post-80s, those born during 1980 and 1989. They spent an average of 5,566 yuan on travel booking in 2018.

More outbound Chinese travelers went on free-and-easy (self-guided) tours, growing from 37.2% in 2015 to 42.5% in 2018.

Southeast Asia is the top outbound destinations (54.8%) among Chinese travelers in 2019, followed by East Asia (46.9%), and Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan region (42.6%). Europe is also a population destination (27.9%).

Characteristics of China outbound travelers in 4 segments