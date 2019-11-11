Double 11 Festival statistics 2019; Alibaba Tmall one day sales US$38 billion

Alibaba’s Tmall reached 10 billion yuan in less than two minutes (00:01:36) and 30 billion yuan in about 5 minutes (00:05:25), 50 billion in 13 minutes (00:12:49) in Double 11 Global Shopping Festival 2019.

Tmall Double 11 2019

Alibaba’s Tmall Double Eleven presale started on 21 October and reach its peak on 11 November 2019.

Tmall has kicked off this year’s Double 11 Festival campaign in mid-September. Tmall stores could apply for their participation in Double 11 2019 from 12 September to 20 September.

Over 200,000 brands are participating, one million new products are on offer and more than 500 million users are expected to participate in this year’s festival – about 100 million more than last year. Estimated consumer savings from brand and platform promotions and coupons are around RMB 50 billion.

Tmall also has a strict requirement on the shipping dates. All ordered during 11-15 Nov must be shipped before 18 November. The same requirement applies to its cross-border shopping platform Tmall Global.

Products for Double 11 Festival are required to apply no less than 10% discount off the corresponding lowest regular pricing.

The total number of participating brands on Tmall for this year's Double 11 exceeded 200,000 with one million new products.

Tmall / Taobao Sales on Double 11 2019

Tmall Double 11 2019 saw a new record of 544 thousand transactions per second, which is 1,360 times as many as the first Double 11 in 2009. Click To Tweet

The total number of delivery orders also reached a new high: 1.292 billion, up 59% from 812 million last year.

There were 299 brands who reached RMB 100 million in GMV, including Apple, Nike, Estee Lauder and Giorgio Armani.

The top 10 countries selling to China through Alibaba’s cross-border platforms were Japan, the U.S., Korea, Australia, Germany, France, the U.K., New Zealand, Italy and Canada.

Huawei

Huawei’s total sales this year on Tmall exceeded last year’s full day sales in the first 30 minutes, including 100,000 smart watch Watch GT series in 15 minutes, 60,000 units of FreeBuds (earphone) in 30 minutes, and over 50,000 routers in 15 minutes.

Cosmetics

Cosmetics brand MAC sold 60,000 units of a limited-edition, just-for-11.11 lipstick in five minutes of pre-sales. Ten global brands, including Olay and Shiseido, have committed to incubate more than 50% of their new products with Tmall this year.

JD Double 11 2019 Sales

JD, another key e-commerce shopping platform announced a total order value of 131.3 billion yuan (US$18.73 bn) from 1 November to 10 November midnight.

At the end of 11 November, JD total sales for Double 11 reached 204.4 billion yuan (US$29 billion yuan).

Suning Double 11 Sales

Suning saw over 100 million yuan in total sales value in the first hour on 11 November 2019. Its offline sales Suning Square grew by 56% YoY.

Suning Double 11 omni-channel sales orders increased by 76% year-on-year.

Xiaomi Double 11 Sales

Total payment received across Xiaomi’s all channels exceeded 2 billion yuan in the first hour and 3.7 billion yuan in half day on 11 November. In total, Xiaomi had a total sales of 6.1 billion yuan (US$870 million) on Double Eleven, 2.1 billion yuan of which came from its Tmall Flagship Store.

