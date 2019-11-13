Top Mini-Programs in Oct 2019; China’s mini-apps war led by online shopping

In addition to Tencent’s WeChat, Baidu, and Ant Financial’s Alipay, many other large Chinese Internet companies have been taking actions in building their mini-program ecosystems.

QQ (Tencent) introduced the “One-click Comment” function and managed to explored new sources of traffic. Alipay introduced the “Comment after Payment” function. WeChat (Tencent) introduced the Notification Subscription and Industry Assistant functions to support its mini-apps. TikTok launched a dedicated page for mini-apps, and at the same time introduced its Karaoke mini-app, further complementing ByteDance mini-program ecosystem.

Meituan, as a late-comer, also launched its own mini-program platform in October this year, further heating up the competition.

According to anlaytics company Aladdin’s October ranking of mini-apps, distribution of top mini-programs by category witnessed a significant change.

Online shopping mini-programs have reclaimed the top places on the list. Life services mini-programs showed outstanding performance while mini-apps in the video and travel categories dropped significantly in terms of ranking.

In the vertical markets, the Golden Week long holiday boosted the demand for portable power bank, leading to a significant climb on the list of phone charging related mini-apps.

The distribution by category of the newcomers on the list showed an apparent trend of pre-heating of the Double Eleven Festival 2019: the number of new or updated online shopping mini-apps increased significantly.

