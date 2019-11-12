China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Technology / Business essentials for WeChat in Oct 2019

Business essentials for WeChat in Oct 2019

By

WeChat banned external links. Mini-programs in the travel and entertainment categories enjoyed high popularity. Tencent Cloud empowers WeChat mini programs.

Increasingly refined WeChat Mini Program operation and service systems help mini-app operators improve their operational management.

Mini-program operators now can check and learn many important and useful information like operation status evaluation, KPI dashboard, operation improvement suggestions, industry specific case study, g...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Sign Up E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.