Tencent launched Nearby Ads for SME retailers on WeChat Moments

WeChat recently launched the “Nearby Ads” marketing solution to solve marketing problems of small and medium-sized merchants. Nearby Ads can accurately display the advertisements in WeChat Moments to reach customers within the 3km distance.

As one of the most frequent social scenes for consumers, WeChat Moments has become an important way for everyone to receive and share information, and the influence of acquaintances on consumers has become more apparent.

Through “Nearby Ads”, merchants can place advertisements in WeChat Moments and get social scene exposure.

Through “Nearby Ads”, merchants can place advertisements to users near the store, which can accurately cover potential visitors to the store within 3 kilometers away from the storefront, and meet the marketing demands of SMEs with small budget, low cost, simple operation and continuous traffic to the store.

If the number of people covered is small, the system will automatically expand to 5 km area around the store.

In other words, if you pass through a nearby business who has placed nearby ads, it’s highly likely that you’ll see its ads in WeChat Moments.

The program offers three packages, with a minimum of 2,000 yuan (about US$285) for 30 days, 5,000 yuan for 90 days, or 9,000 yuan for 180 days. Officials claim that the number of reached audiences in Beijing and Shanghai can exceed 25,000, over 35,000 in key cities, and over 70,000 in other cities.

The ad placement is easier than regular ads on Tencent social networks. Merchants can start advertising through the mobile phone “WeChat Ad Assistant” Mini Program. After the merchant has been verified, the advertisement can be created in just 3 steps, saving time and effort.

Tencent’s social media platform WeChat’s monthly active users grew to 1.15 billion as of Q3 2019.

