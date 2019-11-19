Alibaba, Baidu, Xiaomi in the top 5 global smart speaker brands by total shipment in Q3 2019

Global smart speaker market shipment reached 28.6 million units in Q3 2019 with an increase of 44.9% according to research company Canalys. Amazon led the market with 10.4 million smart speakers shipment.

The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba regained top spot in the China market, ranking second globally with 3.9 million units in shipment. Google slipped from third in Q2 to the fourth. Baidu (3rd) and Xiaomi’s (5th) smart speakers’ shipment also ranked in the global top 5.

The smart display speakers category grew by 500% globally and reached 6.3 million units in Q3 2019.

The Echo Show 5 smart display contributed significantly to Amazon’s success in Q3, making up 16% of its overall global shipments and became the best shipping smart display of all the brands. 61% of Baidu’s smart speakers shipped were smart display speakers, compared with the global average of 22%.

Consumer price sensitivity and pragmatic use cases remain key challenges to be solved in this segment.

Pricing and practical features top factors for China smart device users’ purchase