Discount e-commerce platform Vipshop active customers increased by 21% in Q3 2019

Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China, reported 17% YoY growth in GMV to RMB 31.7 billion (US$4.51 billion) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The number of active customers of Vipshop for Q3 2019 increased by 21% year over year to 32.0 million from 26.5 million in Q3 2018.

Total orders on Vipshop platform for Q3 2019 increased by 33% year over year to 127.6 million from 95.7 million in Q3 2018.

Read Q3 highlights for: JD, Alibaba

Vipshop Financial Results in Q3 2019

Total net revenue of Vipshop for Q3 2019 increased by 10.0% year over year to RMB19.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) from RMB17.8 billion in Q3 2018, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers.

Gross profit for Q3 2019 increased by 16.6% year over year to RMB4.2 billion (US$592.4 million) from RMB3.6 billion in Q3 2018. Gross margin for Q3 2019 increased to 21.6% from 20.4% in Q3 2018.

Total operating expenses for Q3 2019 decreased to RMB3.4 billion (US$473.4 million) from RMB3.5 billion in Q3 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for Q3 2019 decreased to 17.3% from 19.4% in Q3 2018, primarily attributable to more effective cost control.

Fulfillment expenses for Q3 2019 decreased to RMB1.6 billion (US$221.0 million) from RMB1.8 billion in Q3 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for Q3 2019 decreased to 8.1% from 9.9% in Q3 2018.

Marketing expenses for Q3 2019 were RMB721.3 million (US$100.9 million), as compared with RMB578.4 million in Q3 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for Q3 2019 were 3.7%, as compared with 3.2% in Q3 2018.

Technology and content expenses for Q3 2019 decreased to RMB400.7 million (US$56.1 million) from RMB490.8 million in Q3 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for Q3 2019 decreased to 2.0% from 2.8% in Q3 2018.

General and administrative expenses for Q3 2019 were RMB681.6 million (US$95.4 million), as compared with RMB624.8 million in Q3 2018. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for Q3 2019 remained stable at 3.5% year over year.

Income from operations for Q3 2019 increased by 229.7% year over year to RMB1.2 billion (US$163.6 million) from RMB354.7 million in Q3 2018. Operating margin for Q3 2019 increased to 6.0% from 2.0% in Q3 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations for Q3 2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, increased by 151.5% year over year to RMB1.4 billion (US$192.6 million) from RMB547.2 million in Q3 2018. Non-GAAP operating income margin for Q3 2019 increased to 7.0% from 3.1% in Q3 2018.

Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for Q3 2019 increased by 282.7% year over year to RMB875.5 million (US$122.5 million) from RMB228.7 million in Q3 2018. Net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for Q3 2019 increased to 4.5% from 1.3% in Q3 2018. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS for Q3 2019 increased to RMB1.30(US$0.18) from RMB0.34 in Q3 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for Q3 2019, which excludes

share-based compensation expenses

impairment loss of investments

amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends

tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and

share of gain (loss) in the investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee, increased by 140.2% year over year to RMB1.2 billion (US$168.3 million) from RMB500.8 million in Q3 2018.

Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for Q3 2019 increased to 6.1% from 2.8% in Q3 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS for Q3 2019 increased to RMB1.78(US$0.25) from RMB0.75 in Q3 2018.

For Q3 2019, Vipshop’s weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 675,289,380. It had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB6.6 billion (US$928.0 million) and short term investments of RMB57.5 million (US$8.1 million). Net cash from operating activities was RMB2.1 billion (US$289.3 million).

For the fourth quarter of 2019,Vipshop expects its total net revenue to be between RMB26.1 billion and RMB27.4 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0% to 5%.

Check out WeChat’s newly launched Nearby Ads here.