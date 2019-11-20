Retail sales of consumer goods in China totaled US$542 billion in Oct 2019, up 7.2%

In October 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached 3,810.4 billion yuan (US$542 billion), up by 7.2% year-on-year (nominal growth rate. The real growth rate was 4.9 percent) according to National Bureau of Statistics.

The retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles reached 3,487.6 billion yuan in October, with an increase of 8.3%.

The retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 3,274.4 billion yuan in October 2019, up by 7.0% year-on-year, while that in rural areas was 536 billion yuan, up by 8.6% year-on-year.

From January to October 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 33,477.8 billion yuan, up 8.1% year-on-year. The retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles were 30,306.6 billion yuan, up 9.0%.

In the first ten months, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 28,626.8 billion yuan, up by 7.9 percent year-on-year, while that in rural areas was 4,851 billion yuan, up by 9.0 percent.

From January to October of 2019, China online retail sales reached 8,230.7 billion yuan (US$1,170.73 billion), an increase of 16.4% year on year. Among them, the online retail sales of physical goods reached 6,517.2 billion yuan, an increase of 19.8%, accounting for 19.5% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods.

Among the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing, and other commodities increased by 34.8%, 7.1% and 16.6% respectively.

Billion yuan Growth (%) Beverages, 18 9.5 Tobacco and Liquor 30.8 4.4 Garments, Footwear, Hats, Knitwear 115.3 -0.8 Cosmetics 23.4 6.2 Gold, Silver and Jewelry 19.9 -4.5 Commodities 50.6 12 Household Appliances and AV Equipment 67.8 0.7 Traditional Chinese and Western Medicines 48.4 5.1 Cultural and Office Appliances 24.9 -3.4 Furniture 17.4 1.8 Communication Appliances 41.8 22.9 Petroleum and Related Products 171.7 -4.5 Automobile 322.8 -3.3 Building and Decoration Materials 19.5 2.6

