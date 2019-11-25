China tablet market share in Q3 2019; Apple and Huawei have a combined 80% share

The tablet market saw 37.6 million units shipped globally for a year-over-year increase of 1.9% in the third quarter of 2019 according to IDC. The top companies by total shipment in Q3 are Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Huawei, and Lenovo.

Apple leads the global tablet market with a 21.8% growth rate over last year, followed by Amazon. Its market share grew from 26.3% in Q3 2018 to 31.4% in Q3 2019.

Samsung shipped 4.6 million tablets in Q3. The Tab A series continues to be incredibly pop...