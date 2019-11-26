Top digital advertising companies in H1 2019, led by Alibaba and ByteDance

ByteDance, the company owning several popular apps in China including TikTok and Toutiao, has surpassed Baidu in the first half of 2019, becoming China's second-largest digital advertising media business, according to the latest report of consulting firm R3.

ByteDance now accounts for close to a quarter (23%) of China's digital advertising market, close to 50 billion yuan in H1 2019.

Chart: China Digital Ad Market Share 2017-2019

Alibaba won the first place in digital advertising media ...