22 FMCG companies reaching over 100 million urban Chinese households in 2019

The latest data from Kantar Worldpanel shows that there were 22 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies reaching over 100 million urban Chinese households during the 52 weeks ending October 4, 2019, with P&G, Yili and Mengniu each attracting more than 160 million families.

Products from these three companies were bought by more than 90% of Chinese families over the past year. In terms of growth rate, YST Group, Haday and The Coca Cola Company are top three performers, posting the ...