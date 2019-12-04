How Chinese companies utilize private traffic for customer acquisition and retention

Private traffic is a trending term among Chinese marketers in recent years. It refers to users that can be reached freely and communicated with repeatedly. They are "repeat customers." As businesses expect, building one’s own pond and catching the fish would be lower in cost and easier, as compared with paid channels.

A beautiful girl turned ambassador in WeChat Moments

In her Moments cover photo, Xiaowanzi holds in her hand milk tea, wearing a pair of sunglasses, she is looking at the distant...