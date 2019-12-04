Top mobile apps used by post-00s, middle-aged, elderly in Q3 2019

There are more than 100 million post-00 (those born in and after 2000) mobile users in China; and, the middle-aged and the elderly have more free time. They are important segments in China mobile internet that many Chinese companies compete for. Check out their favorite mobile app categories and apps.

The number of active post-00 mobile users reached 104 million in September 2019, an increase of 44.4% YoY. And, the number of active middle-aged and elderly group has 81 million mobile activ...