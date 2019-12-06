China’s year-end shopping festival Double 12 is on

Following Double 11 2019, the last major shopping festival is Double 12. Alibaba’s Taobao of Double 12 will focus on live broadcasting; everyone is the host and everything can be broadcasted. Interesting content will become a huge highlight of Double 12 on Taobao.

Live broadcast is not necessarily limited to a single “product”; orchard, factory assembly line, … can also be used to push product sales.

Hosts competition is also a major highlight during this year’s Double 11. The winner of the daytime session will get the chance to join the top hosts in the evening.

Industrial live broadcasting is another important theme for this year. From December 1 to 8, Taobao Live will carry out 8 consecutive days’ direct supply of industrial goods. In addition, it will also empower the hosts of local industrial resources.

The theme of Taobao double 12 this year is creativity and personalization. In addition to “20 yuan off 200 purchase”, small and medium-sized businesses on Taobao could deeply tap the diverse needs of young consumers.

Different from previous years, this year’s Double 12 Alipay Lifestyle Festival was started by Alipay jointly with platforms in Alibaba’s ecosystem including Koubei, Ele.me, Taopiaopiao (movie tickets platform), and OTA Fliggy.

Compared with e-commerce, the promotion of retail store will launch on the day of “Double 12”, and citizens are more willing to go to the physical store for consumption.

JD Double 12 2019

On November 22, Jingdong announced the strategic upgrade of large import business, integrating its cross-border goods and general trade import goods, and having officially launched the first domestic consumption platform focusing on large import business – Jingdong International, a one-stop consumption platform for imported goods.

JD started warming up for Double 12 on 1 December with the theme of “12.12 JD Warm Festival”.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo announced that its “global shopping” business has set up “global shopping overseas stations” in the United States, UK, Germany, and Japan, targeting Black Friday shoppers through comprehensive measures such as global direct purchase, free trade zone direct shipping, free delivery, and RMB 10 billion subsidies.

From midnight on November 28, nearly 500 international brands and more than 20,000 international popular imported goods started cross-border shopping for six days.

Pinduoduo offers 30 yuan off every 159 yuan purchase for Double 12. It also launched authentic product insurance in combination with PICC insurance to ensure that the “10 billion” subsidized brand are authentic and genuine.

China Double 11 best-selling brands