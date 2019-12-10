China internet users overview for Q3 2019; lower-tier youths have strong spending power

The unique active devices of China mobile internet grow slightly to 1.41 billion units in September 2019; and, the active users on PC is about 500 million. The daily average usage time of mobile internet in China grew 7.3% YoY. And, the top mobile app categories by the average usage time growth are short videos.

China Internet Users 2017-2019: PC vs. Mobile

The youth in lower-tier cities in China has a stronger online consumption capacity, compared with overall internet users and the gener...