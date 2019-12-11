Who dominates China mobile app stores, Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, or ByteDance?

Tencent has the highest internet user penetration of 97.3% in China in September 2019, followed by Alibaba, Baidu, and ByteDance. But, ByteDance saw the largest increase of 18.6% YoY in internet user penetration.

Tencent has a lower proportion of mobile app usage time of 42% in September 2019 from 46% a year ago while ByteDance’s mobile app market share by total apps usage time grows to 12.5% from 10.6%.

Tencent’s WeChat still has higher average daily usage time of 31 minutes in Sep 2019 compared to TikTok; but it decreased by 22.5% while TikTok’s increased by 58.8% YoY to 27 minutes. With much less monthly active users, TikTok’s major competitor Kuaishou (Kwai) has higher daily usage time of 48 minutes.

