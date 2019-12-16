Kuaishou live broadcast DAU exceeded 100 million in 2019

Kuaishou, also known as Kwai, announced last week its daily active live broadcasting users exceeded 100 million. 56% of Kuaishou anchors are post-90s.

The four main contents of Kuaishou fashion live broadcast are skincare, beauty makeup, hairdressing, and manicure. They have the largest number of anchors and total comments, and the largest amount of virtual gifts received.

Live broadcast has become a main growth driver for many e-commerce businesses in 2019. Anchor Han Chenghao sells high-end personal care in Kuaishou live broadcast. He only has 500 thousand fans but is able to sell up to 10 million yuan products overnight.

Live broadcasting has extended to unexpected products areas.

Major enterprises also use Kuaishou live broadcast to generate sales. Sany Heavy Industry sold 31 road rollers in one hour, each of which was sold for more than 350,000 yuan. Xiaopeng Automobile gained 4 billion exposures and more than 600 new test drive orders in five days of live broadcast. One live broadcast of Xinjiang Agriculture received more than 200 purchase intentions.

Kuaishou’s daily live broadcasting users under the gaming category has exceeded 51 million. The number of online viewers exceeded 25 million on the first day of this year’s live broadcast of the final of the League of Heroes (S9), and the total number of participants reached 74 million.

Kuaishou has been connected to e-commerce platforms including Taobao, Jingdong, Youzan. And, it has launched a shopping cart and Kwai Shop. The scale of e-commerce business is gradually expanding. Being a top competitor of short-video leader TikTok, Kuaishou expands from entertainment to education.

The number of Kuaishou e-commerce authors has exceeded 1 million, with a daily reach of 100 million consumers and 10% increase month-over-month according to its official data announced at a Youzan conference. The monthly income of e-commerce authors with 100,000 + fans can reach 50,000 yuan.

Tencent is in the final stages of negotiations with Kuaishou for a $2 billion investment in its $3 billion pre-IPO round, which would give Kuaishou a valuation of around $28.6 billion according to LatePost’s WeChat Official Account.

