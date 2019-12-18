China Internet Watch

Short video penetration over 70% in Q3 2019; 38% made a purchase

Short video penetration exceeded 70% in Q3 2019 with 810 million active users in Sep. The growth is still strong with about 25% YoY increase in MAU.

ByteDance dominates China's short video segment with three mobile apps - TikTok (Douyin), Xigua, and Huoshan with a total penetration of 72.1% in Sep 2019.

Kuaishou and Baidu have about 42% and 8.8% penetration rate respectively. Bytedance has a total short video timeshare of 66.5% in Sep 2019, followed by Kuaishou of 26.6%. Kuaishou l...

