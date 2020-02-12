Rising consumption power of China’s small town youth, part 1

The average monthly disposable income of new small-town youths is 3,730 yuan, compared with 5,401 yuan of young people in China's first and second-tier cities ("top tier cities") according to a research report by Tencent.
You can download CIW eBook: Small Town Youth, New Growth Engine in China
Although there is a gap in income level, the cost of living of new small-town youths is relatively low and they have less pressure.
The average monthly total expenditure of youths in the first and...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.