Rising consumption power of China’s small town youth, part 1

The average monthly disposable income of new small-town youths is 3,730 yuan, compared with 5,401 yuan of young people in China's first and second-tier cities ("top tier cities") according to a research report by Tencent.

Although there is a gap in income level, the cost of living of new small-town youths is relatively low and they have less pressure.

The average monthly total expenditure of youths in the first and...