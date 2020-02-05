Story of Li Ziqi: Top YouTube influencer from China with 8.7M subscribers

The 29-year-old Li Ziqi was seated, wearing a pink cheongsam (a.k.a. qipao) and a white outfit, in the cover of the latest China Newsweek’s Dec. 30 2019 issue. Besides her are Gree Electric Chairman Dong Mingzhu, Executive Vice President of Renmin University of China Wang Liming, President of Mengniu Group Lu Minfang, Actor Yang and other 14 "Influential People of the Year".

A month earlier, an article titled "Is Li Ziqi exporting culture?" directly triggered a heated discussion with a to...