How Taobao’s social affiliate platform Taoxiaopu works

Alibaba Taobao announced the official launch of Taoxiaopu in the last week of 2019 after half a year's testing. It is now open to everyone for free. Through Taoxiaopu, anyone can sell products without inventories and make money from commissions with a few clicks.
Taobao already has an affiliate program called Taobaoke; why does Alibaba launch another similar program Taoxiaopu? What's the difference between the two? What's Alibaba's strategy behind launching the Taoxiaopu program?
Some cal...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.