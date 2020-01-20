China Internet Watch

Top 10 WeChat Moments ads in 2019, voted by 1+ million users

Tencent conducted a poll for the favorite advertisements on WeChat Moments, involving over one million WeChat users; the top 10 ads received more than 2.218 million votes. You can review these engaging Moment ads from Mercedes Benz, VanCleef & Arpels, Estee Lauder, Shuijingfang, Yili, Buick, Dyson, McDonald's, Coca Cola, L'Oréal.

1. Mercedes Benz 4-seat Sports Car
It received 322,613 votes, 118,091 comments "cool; style".

2. VanCleef & Arpels
304,160 votes, 87,731 comments "romantic...

