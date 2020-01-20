China Internet Watch

China’s retail sales grew by 8% in 2019; online up 16.5%

In 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached 41,164.9 billion yuan (US$6,010 bn), up by 8.0% year-on-year (nominal growth rate). The real growth rate was 6.0%. Of the total, the retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles reached 37,226.0 billion yuan, with an increase of 9.0%.

The retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 35,131.7 billion yuan (US$5,129 bn) in 2019, up by 7.9% year-on-year while that in rural areas was 6,033.2 billion yuan (US$881 bn), up by 9.0% year-on-year.

The catering services in 2019 gained 4,672.1 billion yuan (US$682 bn), up by 9.4% year-on-year.

In 2019, the retail sales of supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, and specialty stores in the retail sector above designated size increased by 6.5%, 1.4%, 3.2%, and 1.5% respectively over the previous year.

In 2019, China’s online retail sales reached 10,632.4 billion yuan (US$1,552 bn), an increase of 16.5% over the previous year. Among them, the online retail sales of physical goods reached 8,523.9 billion yuan, an increase of 19.5%, accounting for 20.7 percent of the total retail sales of social consumer goods; among the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing, and other consumer goods increased by 30.9%, 15.4%, and 19.8% respectively.

Breakdown of Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods in China: Dec vs. 2019

ItemAbs value in Dec
(100 mn yuan)		Y/Y
(%)		Abs Value in 2019
(100 mn yuan)		Y/Y
(%)
Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods3877784116498
Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) excluding automobiles343498.93722609
Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size153384.41480103.9
Of Which: Online Retail Sales of Physical Goods8523919.5
Grouped by Different Areas
City327047.83513177.9
At and Below County Level60739.1603329
Grouped by Consumption Patterns
Catering Services48259.1467219.4
Of which: Income of Catering Services of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size9146.194457.1
Retail Sales of Goods339527.93649287.9
Of which: Income of Retail Sales of Goods of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size144244.31385653.7
Of which: Grain, Oil, Foodstuff14659.71452510.2
Beverages,19813.9209910.4
Tobacco and Liquor41112.539137.4
Garments, Footwear, Hats, Knitwear14901.9135172.9
Cosmetics28011.9299212.6
Gold, Silver and Jewelry2683.726060.4
Commodities61613.9611113.9
Household Appliances and AV Equipment9302.791395.6
Traditional Chinese and Western Medicines5818.259079
Cultural and Office Appliances333-11.532283.3
Furniture2121.819705.1
Communication Appliances4478.848398.5
Petroleum and Related Products18154200421.2
Automobile44281.839389-0.8
Building and Decoration Materials2270.620612.8

