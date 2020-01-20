China’s retail sales grew by 8% in 2019; online up 16.5%

In 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached 41,164.9 billion yuan (US$6,010 bn), up by 8.0% year-on-year (nominal growth rate). The real growth rate was 6.0%. Of the total, the retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles reached 37,226.0 billion yuan, with an increase of 9.0%.
The retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 35,131.7 billion yuan (US$5,129 bn) in 2019, up by 7.9% year-on-year while that in rural areas was 6,033.2 billion yuan (US$881 bn), up by 9.0% year-on-year.
The catering services in 2019 gained 4,672.1 billion yuan (US$682 bn), up by 9.4% year-on-year.
In 2019, the retail sales of supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, and specialty stores in the retail sector above designated size increased by 6.5%, 1.4%, 3.2%, and 1.5% respectively over the previous year.
In 2019, China’s online retail sales reached 10,632.4 billion yuan (US$1,552 bn), an increase of 16.5% over the previous year. Among them, the online retail sales of physical goods reached 8,523.9 billion yuan, an increase of 19.5%, accounting for 20.7 percent of the total retail sales of social consumer goods; among the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing, and other consumer goods increased by 30.9%, 15.4%, and 19.8% respectively.
Breakdown of Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods in China: Dec vs. 2019
|Item
|Abs value in Dec
(100 mn yuan)
|Y/Y
(%)
|Abs Value in 2019
(100 mn yuan)
|Y/Y
(%)
|Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods
|38777
|8
|411649
|8
|Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) excluding automobiles
|34349
|8.9
|372260
|9
|Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size
|15338
|4.4
|148010
|3.9
|Of Which: Online Retail Sales of Physical Goods
|–
|–
|85239
|19.5
|Grouped by Different Areas
|City
|32704
|7.8
|351317
|7.9
|At and Below County Level
|6073
|9.1
|60332
|9
|Grouped by Consumption Patterns
|Catering Services
|4825
|9.1
|46721
|9.4
|Of which: Income of Catering Services of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size
|914
|6.1
|9445
|7.1
|Retail Sales of Goods
|33952
|7.9
|364928
|7.9
|Of which: Income of Retail Sales of Goods of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size
|14424
|4.3
|138565
|3.7
|Of which: Grain, Oil, Foodstuff
|1465
|9.7
|14525
|10.2
|Beverages,
|198
|13.9
|2099
|10.4
|Tobacco and Liquor
|411
|12.5
|3913
|7.4
|Garments, Footwear, Hats, Knitwear
|1490
|1.9
|13517
|2.9
|Cosmetics
|280
|11.9
|2992
|12.6
|Gold, Silver and Jewelry
|268
|3.7
|2606
|0.4
|Commodities
|616
|13.9
|6111
|13.9
|Household Appliances and AV Equipment
|930
|2.7
|9139
|5.6
|Traditional Chinese and Western Medicines
|581
|8.2
|5907
|9
|Cultural and Office Appliances
|333
|-11.5
|3228
|3.3
|Furniture
|212
|1.8
|1970
|5.1
|Communication Appliances
|447
|8.8
|4839
|8.5
|Petroleum and Related Products
|1815
|4
|20042
|1.2
|Automobile
|4428
|1.8
|39389
|-0.8
|Building and Decoration Materials
|227
|0.6
|2061
|2.8
