China’s retail sales grew by 8% in 2019; online up 16.5%

In 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached 41,164.9 billion yuan (US$6,010 bn), up by 8.0% year-on-year (nominal growth rate). The real growth rate was 6.0%. Of the total, the retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles reached 37,226.0 billion yuan, with an increase of 9.0%.

The retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 35,131.7 billion yuan (US$5,129 bn) in 2019, up by 7.9% year-on-year while that in rural areas was 6,033.2 billion yuan (US$881 bn), up by 9.0% year-on-year.

The catering services in 2019 gained 4,672.1 billion yuan (US$682 bn), up by 9.4% year-on-year.

In 2019, the retail sales of supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, and specialty stores in the retail sector above designated size increased by 6.5%, 1.4%, 3.2%, and 1.5% respectively over the previous year.

In 2019, China’s online retail sales reached 10,632.4 billion yuan (US$1,552 bn), an increase of 16.5% over the previous year. Among them, the online retail sales of physical goods reached 8,523.9 billion yuan, an increase of 19.5%, accounting for 20.7 percent of the total retail sales of social consumer goods; among the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing, and other consumer goods increased by 30.9%, 15.4%, and 19.8% respectively.

Breakdown of Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods in China: Dec vs. 2019

Item Abs value in Dec

(100 mn yuan) Y/Y

(%) Abs Value in 2019

(100 mn yuan) Y/Y

(%) Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods 38777 8 411649 8 Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) excluding automobiles 34349 8.9 372260 9 Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size 15338 4.4 148010 3.9 Of Which: Online Retail Sales of Physical Goods – – 85239 19.5 Grouped by Different Areas City 32704 7.8 351317 7.9 At and Below County Level 6073 9.1 60332 9 Grouped by Consumption Patterns Catering Services 4825 9.1 46721 9.4 Of which: Income of Catering Services of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size 914 6.1 9445 7.1 Retail Sales of Goods 33952 7.9 364928 7.9 Of which: Income of Retail Sales of Goods of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size 14424 4.3 138565 3.7 Of which: Grain, Oil, Foodstuff 1465 9.7 14525 10.2 Beverages, 198 13.9 2099 10.4 Tobacco and Liquor 411 12.5 3913 7.4 Garments, Footwear, Hats, Knitwear 1490 1.9 13517 2.9 Cosmetics 280 11.9 2992 12.6 Gold, Silver and Jewelry 268 3.7 2606 0.4 Commodities 616 13.9 6111 13.9 Household Appliances and AV Equipment 930 2.7 9139 5.6 Traditional Chinese and Western Medicines 581 8.2 5907 9 Cultural and Office Appliances 333 -11.5 3228 3.3 Furniture 212 1.8 1970 5.1 Communication Appliances 447 8.8 4839 8.5 Petroleum and Related Products 1815 4 20042 1.2 Automobile 4428 1.8 39389 -0.8 Building and Decoration Materials 227 0.6 2061 2.8

