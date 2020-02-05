Pinduoduo testing short videos with product searches

During the Chinese New Year holiday, Pinduoduo quietly launched a short video function called “Duoduo Video” in its app.

In the video interface, users can like, share, and follow video bloggers of Pinduoduo. In the upper right corner, “Duoduo video” provides an incentive scheme for users to watch short videos.

Watching short videos can get hundreds of virtual gold coins, and 10,000 gold coins can be converted into one yuan of cash. However, in addition to the first withdrawal, the minimum amount is 10 yuan, which means that you need to watch at least hundreds of videos to withdraw, which undoubtedly increases the user stickiness and user duration of the platform.

In the interface of “Duoduo Video”, there is a button to “search for the same product”. Users can click to search for products by analyzing the elements of the video screen.

This differentiates Duoduo Video from the mainstream short video apps, which usually embed shopping carts for the corresponding product in the videos. This means the product being searched on Duoduo Video is unlikely associated with the video blogger.

In December 2019, the top short video platform TikTok made a major adjustment of its shopping cart function. Consumers could see other video bloggers’ recommended products through a video showcasing the same product.

Pinduoduo has attracted many top online influencers to join the Duoduo Video platform; yet, it’s still in an early stage of development.

