Rising consumption power of China’s small town youth, part 3

Like all parents in the world, new small-town youths who have become parents always want to provide the best for their children. When they make the purchase for their children, they pay more attention to quality, safety, and children's preferences; and, they are much less price-sensitive.

Read Part 1 here, or Part 2 here. Or, download CIW eBook: Small Town Youth, New Growth Engine in China

New small-town youths who have become parents do not compromise on their children's education. Like a...