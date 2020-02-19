Smartphone shipment & market share in 2019: Worldwide vs. China

Global smartphone shipments grew 1% and reached 368.7 million units in Q4 2019, according to data from research company Canalys.

Apple grew by 9% to 78 million units with 21.3% market share, followed by Samsung (70.2 million, 19.2%) and Huawei (56M, 15.2%). Xiaomi took fourth place, growing 23% to 33 million units with 9% market share while Oppo took fifth growing 2% to 30 million units.

China's smartphone market declined 15% to 85.3 million units in Q4 2019, the 11th consecutive quar...