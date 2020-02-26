How some industries in China benefiting from the novel coronavirus outbreak

While most industries are hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), some sectors in China besides the e-commerce (especially fresh food e-commerce) sector see a boost. Find out how businesses in entertainment, healthcare, and real estate are responding as well as the live streaming's being vastly adopted as a sales and marketing tool in China.

Entertainment

Cloud Music Party

Recently, Kuaishou and Taihe Music announced that they would introduce a Cloud Music Party Week, providing us...