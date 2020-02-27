Coronavirus outbreak’s impact on China’s consumption

The quick spreading of coronavirus has totally changed China’s usually busy and cheerful Lunar New Year period: people were required to stay at home, inter-city transportation has been largely reduced, international flights have been cut down to minimal, almost everyone has canceled their travel (unless they were already overseas), visiting friends, and out-of-home activities.
Schools are not opened and teachers have to teach their classes through live streaming, even forcing sports teachers...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.