China’s smartphone shipment down 36.6% in January 2020

China mobile phone shipment dropped by 38.9% YoY to 20.81 million units in January 2020, according to China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

And, China’s domestic brand mobile phone shipments, accounting for 88% of total shipments, reached 18.319 million last month, down 42.9% year on year.

In January 2020, 34 new models were launched, with a year-on-year growth of 6.3%, including 8 2G mobile phones, 18 4G mobile phones, and 8 5G mobile phones.

The shipment of smartphones reached 20.366 million, down 36.6% year on year, accounting for 97.8% of the total mobile phone shipments; and, Android phones accounted for 88.7%.

In January 2020, 26 new smartphone models were launched, an increase of 18.2% year on year, accounting for 76.5% of total number of new models launched in the same period, all supporting the Android operating system.

