China domestic tourism grew 11.7% in 2019, but to lose 1.18 trillion yuan in 2020

The year 2019 registered 6.01 billion domestic tourists person-trips in China, up by 8.4 percent over that of the previous year.

The revenue from domestic tourism totaled 5,725.1 billion yuan, up by 11.7 percent. The number of inbound visitors to China totaled 145.31 million, an increase of 2.9 percent. Of this total, 31.88 million were foreigners, up by 4.4 percent; and 113.42 million were Chinese compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, up by 2.5 percent.

Of all the inbound tourists, overnight visitors counted 65.73 million, an increase of 4.5 percent. Earnings from international tourism topped 131.3 billion US dollars, up by 3.3 percent.

The number of China’s outbound visitors totaled 169.21 million, up by 4.5%. Of this total, 162.11 million were on private visits, an increase of 4.6 percent; and 102.37 million visited Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, up by 3.2 percent.

China Tourism Forecast in 2020

In the first quarter and the whole year of 2020, the number of domestic tourists will decrease by 56% and 15.5% respectively according to China Tourism Academy. 2020 will see a decrease of 932 million person-trips.

The domestic tourism revenue will decrease by 69% and 20.6% for Q1 and whole year of 2020 respectively, with a year-on-year decrease of 1.18 trillion yuan.

In the first quarter and the whole year, the number of inbound tourists will decrease by 51.7% and 34.7% respectively; and, the revenue of international tourism will drop by 59.8% and 40.6%.

The number of outbound tourists in the first quarter and the whole year of 2020 will decrease by 42.6% and 17.6%, respectively; and the number of outbound tourists will decrease by 27.63 million.

Characteristics of China outbound travelers in 4 segments