China among Airbnb’s top countries with most female landlords

Airbnb released a report last week on Airbnb China’s women community. According to the report, as of February 10, 2020, 53% of active Chinese landlords are female, and China is one of the top 10 countries with the largest number of female landlords on the platform.

Among them, the millennial generation (Generation Y) and generation Z female landlords are the main players on the Airbnb platform. About 67% of female landlords are post-80s, post-90s and post-00s.

In 2019, Airbnb’s global female landlords are expected to earn US$14.9 billion (about 104.3 billion yuan) through shared accommodation, of which China ranks eighth in the world.

The year 2019 registered 6.01 billion domestic tourists person-trips in China, up by 8.4 percent over that of the previous year. Read more here.

Among the global landlords who receive at least 150 person-trips, more than 37% of the five-star rated female landlords are from China.

In 2019, the five-star rating of Chinese female landlords is 88%, higher than that of global female landlords (83%); the average rating of Chinese female landlords is 4.81, higher than that of global female landlords (4.77).

67% of the team leaders of Airbnb Chinese community are women.

The top ten cities with the largest distribution of female landlords are:

Shanghai

Beijing

Chengdu

Guangzhou

Chongqing

Hangzhou

Shenzhen

Xi’an

Qingdao

Wuhan

The top ten cities with the fastest growth of female landlords are Xishuangbanna, Quanzhou, Dandong, Jinhua, Luoyang, Chengde, Baoshan, Shijiazhuang and Changchun, and Datong.

Last year, the top ten types of accommodations most favored by Chinese female tourists based on Airbnb report were: Inn, boat house, resort, island, farmhouse, country house, hotel apartment, boutique hotel, hotel, and apartment.

Among the top ten popular destinations most favored by global female tourists, China occupied four seats, namely Changsha in Hunan, Sanya in Hainan, Lijiang in Yunnan, and Beihai in Guangxi.

Among them, single-person travel is more and more popular with Chinese women. In 2019, the proportion of Chinese female tourists traveling alone in China increased by more than 1.6 times.

